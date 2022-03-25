The family of Danny Chamblee sends out their blessings to all who have been there for us during this very hard time. Thank you for all the texts, calls, visits, food, cards and all the love showed to this family. There are too many to mention individually, so please know ALL you are appreciated. A special thanks to the people who donated their time with the General Lee cars and the yellow Daisy Duke car to help with Danny’s last ride. Danny is now our angel and we shall see him again one day.
The Chamblee Family
Tullahoma