With so much tumult in our world today, I was amazed to see a full page ad proclaiming the birth of Jesus Christ. The ad depicts a carpenter working at his bench and a Child playing with a spike as He squats in the light from a window. In the shadow of that child on the floor I imagined a cross, foreshadowing the horrible death Jesus would suffer and die for our sins.
Printed beneath is the verse: “Behold the Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world.” John 1:29
Unless you looked very closely at the very fine print near the bottom, you’d miss the advertiser, the offer to visit “Need Him Ministry” to learn how to know Jesus as Lord and Savior, and the website to download a free Bible.
Thank you, Hobby Lobby, for presenting Jesus to us, and sharing information to the plan of salvation to those in need of Jesus as Lord and Savior. Thank you also, Hobby Lobby, for standing for Christ and pronouncing Him the Lamb of God.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma