This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be gold! The Lord heard the cries of his people and answered our prayer on June 24, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. I cannot for the life of me understand why anyone would protest this ruling. It is simply being turned over to the states to make legislation regarding abortion. News flash, the Supreme Court doesn’t make legislation or at least they aren’t supposed to. This country was founded on Judeo Christian values and it is the basis for our Constitution. If you read Exodus, you find God gave instruction on how to govern, so why would anyone want separation of church and state? Why would anyone not want God front and center of every aspect of our lives? We see how taking prayer out of schools has turned out. Proverbs 28:9 “When one turns away his ear from hearing the law (God’s law), even his prayer is an abomination.”
Pam Lynch
Tullahoma