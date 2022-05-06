I would like to say a big thank you to the Literacy Council in Tullahoma for coordinating the visit of children’s author Laura Pewitt to East Lincoln Elementary School. She read her book, “Wally, the Wayward Seat Turtle,” to kindergarten, first and second graders. They enjoyed getting to meet a real author and interact with her. Tullahoma City Schools is very fortunate to have local organizations like the Literacy Council partner with us to enrich learning by creating these opportunities. Again, thank you Laura Pewitt for coming and thank you Tullahoma Literacy Council for making this possible.
Sharon Nelius
School Counselor
East Lincoln Elementary
Tullahoma