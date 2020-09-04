In May my husband RC and I celebrated living in Tennessee ten years. We are in our late 70s and are at the point that we needed a home where there were no problems for awhile. We moved to Tullahoma 11-30-2018 into our new handicapped accessible home which we had built. We are amazed at the kind, friendly residents of this community. Here all of the utilities are under the TUA. In July we received a letter from their water department advising us that their records were indicating constant water use. With a brand new home how could this be possible? Thanks to some investigative work by first Butch Young and then Sammie and Michael Ray we learned that indeed there was a leak at the shut off valve located in our new landscaping. Dana Eggleston from the water department called checking to make sure we had found the problem and that their tracking finally showed no leak since the repair was made. Two water department employees Tommy and Sammie came to our home and checked the meter to make sure it hadn’t gone bad. It’s comforting to know that unknown to us or most likely many residents that the employees are caring enough to notify residents of a potential problem.
No matter who we meet most everyone is so thoughtful and helpful. We are blessed and thank everyone especially at the present time and the state of our world.
Marilyn Hunkins
Tullahoma