I – Philip Richards, would like to directly and expressly thank the Tullahoma Police Department for helping under dire circumstances!
On the evening of the 14th, 02-14-2022, my companion of eight years (my best friend ever – my old English Bulldog) started having what would end up being – multiple seizures!! To make a long story shorter – I called and searched the web for any kind of help I could get, which ended up being none (late night, early morning). The last thing I could think of was to call the police department. Someone was knocking on the door in about ten minutes, it was the police department.
Corporal George Dotson answered the call for me as I had to have help getting my dog Diesel – a 90-lb big boy that I couldn’t lift from the floor as I’m disabled in part due to a back injury and I could not life him! Mr. Dotson helped me (thank almighty God)!
Just wanted to give both the Tullahoma Police Department as well as Cpl. Dotson a great big thank you! – Of course they didn’t know, but they saved him from many hours of seizures which equals unusual tortuous pain and body breakdown and for this I will always be very grateful that our police dept. does indeed serve the public!
Philip Richards
Tullahoma