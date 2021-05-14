Thank you Erin McCullough for sharing your personal story and concern for animals and explaining the role of the all-volunteer Coffee County Humane Society plays in helping the voiceless.
Thanks to the many Tullahoma drivers’ generosity and enough volunteers to cover three intersections, the organizations fundraiser was the most successful ever! Coffee County Humane Society is so grateful!
A special thanks to Coffee County Humane Society member, Beckey Mohr for heading up this effort and to the many volunteers who helped and the generous donors.
These donations will make possible needed veterinary services for sick or injured dogs and cats and help provide spay and neuter services.
Coffee County Humane Society is an all-volunteer 501c (3) nonprofit group. New friends welcomed at our meetings. We will be meeting on May 25 Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur Street Manchester TN.
Again, thank you Erin for bringing the message of awareness of the needs of voiceless dogs and cats in our community and on a personal level all you do for the voiceless.
Rosemary Crabtree
Coffee County Humane Society
Tullahoma