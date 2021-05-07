North Lake Elementary School would like to take a moment to say a big THANK YOU to some of our local businesses for their willingness to help and support our school.
These businesses go above and beyond and show that they are invested in our schools and that they appreciate the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff.
Thank you to Winchester Walmart, Hardee’s and McDonald’s and Tullahoma Publix and Chick-fil-et for providing breakfast foods for our teachers and volunteers during state testing. We appreciate your generosity! On behalf of North Lake Elementary faculty and staff.
Connie Hill
Winchester