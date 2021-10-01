On behalf of the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club, I would like to thank all the volunteers and sponsors that helped make the 41A Music Festival a success. We would not be able to put on this event without the help of our volunteers and sponsors. We would also like to thank Jason Redd, our Festival Coordinator, who works year-round planning the event.
I would like to give a special mention to the volunteers who have supported us year after year:
Cat Murray, our talented emcee, Bob and Diane Barksdale, Tullahoma Kiwanis Club, Christopher Equipment, Brent Myers Construction, BB Brown, Pand and Karl Schmiede from Weichert, Realtors Joe Orr & Associates, Kim McGhee, EYE MD Ophthalmology, Dr. Mahan, Susan Wilson and Family, Donna and Ron Jackson, Amelia Majors, Thomas Johnson, Rush Bricken, Bryan and Erica Hall, Master of Ceremonies, City of Tullahoma, Coffee County EMS, Tullahoma Fire Department, and Tullahoma Police Department.
And a special thank you to our sponsors:
Platinum Level: City of Tullahoma - Police & Fire Department, L&H Distributing, Cherokee Distributing Company, City of Tullahoma, First Bank, N.A.S Gold Level: Ascend Federal Credit Union, Jacobs, Barrett Construction, Brent Myers Construction, Lester-Greene, McCord & Thoma, Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr & Assoc., Cubic , Coca-Cola, First Vision Bank (Billboard), Citizen Tri-County Bank, Master of Ceremonies, Christopher Equipment, McMurr’s, Rogers Group Silver Level: Coffee County Bank, Stan McNabb, XP Services, Metropolitan Escrow, Stone Fort Mortgage, The Tullahoma News, Holiday Inn Express Bronze Level: Whiskey Trail BBQ & Steakhouse, All Things Automotive, LLC, Traders Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, Access Title, SIM&S, The Exchange Media Group, Henry & McCord, US Bank, Law Office of Garth Segroves, Coffee County Realty, Highland Family Clinic, Hanson Realty, Woodard’s, Abstractors, Inc., Glick & Woods, Housholder & Artman.
Thank you all!
Emily Raths
Volunteer Coordinator, President-Elect
Kiwanis Club of Highland Rim, Tullahoma