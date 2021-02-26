On behalf of the residents of Parkway Road, I would like to thank Mike Landis for coming to the rescue of his neighbors during the storms this past weekend. Unlike Tullahoma, our power was off for two and a half days.
Mike was out every days, checking to see what he could do to help. He scraped my driveway (one-quarter mile) twice, lent me a portable generator, checked it several times a day and brought food.
Our community and nation would be better off if everyone spent more time helping others and stopped this disgusting spouting off about how corrupt your political party is and how wonderful my party is.
Beth Lashlee
Tullahoma