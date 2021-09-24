I had an accident recently at TN269, almost by Ralph Broderick where my vehicle hydroplaned and landed on the opposite lane with an approaching truck.
I quickly turned away to avoid head-on collision and ended up in a ditch at a 37 degree angle. The truck I almost hit turned around, got into the muddy waters to help me get of my vehicle. Another truck with three other occupants also stopped to help me up from the ditch. They all stayed until the cops and my husband arrived.
I was in a bit of shock and got only two names of my Good Samaritans- Caleb (?) And Shannon. Other cars did stop to check on us and one even offered to pull my vehicle out. I am ever so grateful to my rescuers and so glad that I experienced first-hand the kindness of the people in Tennessee. Please help me thank them all.
Maria Carew
Normandy