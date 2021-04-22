On the sixteenth of February, while walking my do, Lucy, I slipped and fell on the ice, breaking my hip. While I was lying on the icy sidewalk, wondering how I was going to get up, two gentlemen, Greg Stage and Andrew Frittanberg from Tullahoma Public Works came by. They called an ambulance, took care of my dog and stayed with me until help arrived.
After surgery and several weeks in rehab, I am now back home and on the road to recovery. If not for these gentlemen, I don’t know how long I would have lasted in 12 degree weather. I understand they received employee of the month awards. I want to add my thanks. Thank you Mr. Stage and Mr. Frittanberg for taking time from your busy day to help me.
Nelda C. Lowrance
Tullahoma