I would like to thank the members of the Coffee County Purchasing Commission for a unanimous decision on April 20, to give relief to the Coffee County Historical Society and the Haven of Hope for electrical utilities where these entities are non-profit and share space in county-owned buildings with other county entities. The members of the commission are Margaret Cunningham, Barbara Poston, Jimmy Hollandsworth, Bobby Bryan and Mayor Gary Cordell.
The Historical Society occupies rooms in the Courthouse on the Manchester public square. The Coffee County Historical Society will continue to provide what I believe is a valuable service to the county, members, neighbors and friends.
David Welborn
Coffee County Historical Society Board Member
Tullahoma