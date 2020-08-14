To the two guys (possibly a father and son) who took it upon themselves to repair a large and deep pothole in the road by the retention pond as you head into Wal-Mart – WE THANK YOU!
On behalf of all the elderly and others that have trouble seeing at night, all that struggle seeing during storms and rain, when traffic is heavy and we have no time to dodge another hole, we thank you! Many times, we have passed by ‘bad areas in our roads’ with the thoughts and sometimes comments of ‘someone’s vehicle is going to be seriously damaged by this hole’. On Thursday July 30, You took it upon yourselves to not only be proactive and repair the hole in the heat of the day (and it was HOT), you set a wonderful example for so many that caught a glimpse of your thoughtfulness and love for others. May we all strive to be more like you in this area and continue to make Tullahoma a better place to live/drive.
Carla Michael
Tullahoma