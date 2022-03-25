On February 12, while attending the Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, Ray experienced a cardiac arrest. Within seconds, Dr. Stephen Bills, Dr. Rob Nicholas, fireman and EMT Craig Stroop, Jamie Mathis and another lady came to Ray’s aid. Also, thank God, a defibrillator was on premises at D.W. Wilson Center. These “angels” saved Ray’s life. Also, the police personnel were very caring and professional. Thanks to Jimmy Bratcher, Tyler Hatfield, Pastor Ricky Wade, Noah and Alice Risner for rescuing me. After being taken to Vanderbilt-Harton where he received excellent care (thank you, nurse Heather) Ray was taken to St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, where a defibrillator was implanted. Ray is doing well and back on the job.
We want to express gratitude and thanksgiving for the many prayers, cards and expressions of love. Tullahoma truly is a special place to live. Everyone will always hold a special place in our hearts. God had us in the right place at the right time. God is Great!
Ann Knowis
Tullahoma