A few weeks ago a gentleman wrote a letter to the editor stating how we need to take the COVID-19 virus seriously. I share his same sentiments. I realize I can’t make a person wear a mask if they don’t want to wear one but I would like to share with the good people of South Central Tennessee why I wear one. I wear a mask not to just protect myself but to protect those who are even more susceptible than I am to a virus that has claimed over 160,000 lives. It’s not all about me. It’s about all of us.

(Editor’s note: Mr. Mulroy included a poem with his LTE, dedicating it in memory of Rev. James R. Mulroy, his father and victim of COVID-19 and his mother, Ruth Mulroy who passed away three years ago)

Who is this masked man?

Well, this masked man is me.

I wear this mask for human kind,

So that others might breathe free.

I wear it for the children.

I wear it for the old.

I wear it for the middle aged,

So our stories will be told.

I wear it as a testament

To the sick and to the dying,

To all the first responders

Though weary they keep trying.

I wear it not as a political statement

To pit us against each other.

I wear it in the name of God,

To show love to one another.

 

Paul Martin Mulroy

Tullahoma

