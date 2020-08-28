A few weeks ago a gentleman wrote a letter to the editor stating how we need to take the COVID-19 virus seriously. I share his same sentiments. I realize I can’t make a person wear a mask if they don’t want to wear one but I would like to share with the good people of South Central Tennessee why I wear one. I wear a mask not to just protect myself but to protect those who are even more susceptible than I am to a virus that has claimed over 160,000 lives. It’s not all about me. It’s about all of us.
(Editor’s note: Mr. Mulroy included a poem with his LTE, dedicating it in memory of Rev. James R. Mulroy, his father and victim of COVID-19 and his mother, Ruth Mulroy who passed away three years ago)
Who is this masked man?
Well, this masked man is me.
I wear this mask for human kind,
So that others might breathe free.
I wear it for the children.
I wear it for the old.
I wear it for the middle aged,
So our stories will be told.
I wear it as a testament
To the sick and to the dying,
To all the first responders
Though weary they keep trying.
I wear it not as a political statement
To pit us against each other.
I wear it in the name of God,
To show love to one another.
Paul Martin Mulroy
Tullahoma