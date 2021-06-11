The Book Shelf is a rare gem to have in our community and if you have not visited, you are missing out on a real treasure. The Book Shelf sis a library where you can purchase books at a very low cost and, at the same time, support the Literacy Council.
Ray and I attended the ribbon cutting at the new location at 113 S.W. Atlantic Street in April. The new location is fabulous and roomy. The volunteers are courteous and helpful in assisting customers. Dot Watson and all the personnel have done a terrific job in setting up the new location.
So please support the Book Shelf and the Literacy Council.
Ann Knowis
Tullahoma