I am a taxpaying citizen of Tullahoma living adjacent to the property proposed for development as a Planning Unit Development behind Tara Estates. I have no profit motivated development interest in this plan or any other plan. I understand that the city needs low and high classifications of residential property for the future. I attended the Tullahoma 2040 comprehensive meeting at D.W. Wilson Recreation Center on Friday and Saturday and I have the following comments:

1. As a gentleman intelligently pointed out at our meeting on Saturday; high residential development units need to be located with access near a major thoroughfare instead of through a maturely developed residential subdivision. Tara Boulevard is not a major thoroughfare and it should not be. The proposed location would cause the destruction of a major residential subdivision, Tara Estates. Tara Boulevard, Country Club Drive and Kings Lane would be severely impacted. I do not want my subdivision and adjoining neighborhoods to be destroyed by a major PUD development.