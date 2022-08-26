I am a taxpaying citizen of Tullahoma living adjacent to the property proposed for development as a Planning Unit Development behind Tara Estates. I have no profit motivated development interest in this plan or any other plan. I understand that the city needs low and high classifications of residential property for the future. I attended the Tullahoma 2040 comprehensive meeting at D.W. Wilson Recreation Center on Friday and Saturday and I have the following comments:
1. As a gentleman intelligently pointed out at our meeting on Saturday; high residential development units need to be located with access near a major thoroughfare instead of through a maturely developed residential subdivision. Tara Boulevard is not a major thoroughfare and it should not be. The proposed location would cause the destruction of a major residential subdivision, Tara Estates. Tara Boulevard, Country Club Drive and Kings Lane would be severely impacted. I do not want my subdivision and adjoining neighborhoods to be destroyed by a major PUD development.
2. Evidentially the city is catering to development interests that impact fees on the new development not be assessed. Instead of the developer being charged an impact fee on new development for each lot as it is sold and developed, the city taxpayers are being asked to fund the new developments’ impact. The developer avoids this expense that is shifted to taxpayers. I think that a developer should be charged an impact fee to help pay for the costs of new development. There was no significant discussion of impact fee benefits.
3. There will be negative impact on Tara Estates during the proposed 15-year development period. Can you imagine construction traffic and other increased traffic over a 15-year period through Tara? When will the final street paving be done?
4. Although utility capacity and standards will be reviewed and approved by the State of Tennessee Water Quality Control Board and other state regulatory boards, I am concerned about the quality of professional impact studies for schools, traffic and transportation, storm water, sanitation services, drainage and their independence. Will these be reviewed prior to approval of any new development?
I am opposed to the Planned Unit Development being proposed on the referenced property located behind Tara Estates for the above reason and I encourage the Board of Mayor and Alderman to disapprove the proposed Planned Unit Development at its proposed location near Tara Estates.