In 1830 President Andrew Jackson proposed the Indian Removal Act. This Act was the first major legislative departure from previous U.S. policy of respecting the legal and political rights of American Indians. It led to the forced relocation of many southeastern American tribes, which is now known as the Trail of Tears.
Davy Crockett, whose personal motto was “be sure that you are right, and then go ahead,” was the lone Tennessee Congressman that opposed this legislation. Even though the Act was popular in the southeast, he not only stood against most of his then political party, the remainder of the Tennessee U.S. delegation, but also Andrew Jackson, the first president from Tennessee. He wrote “I … vote as my conscience and judgment dictates to be right” and after losing the next election “I have always supported measures and principles and not men. I have acted fearless and independent and I never will regret my course.”
After watching all of the January 6th Committee public hearings, I’m reminded the cost that is incurred for people who stand for principle and right, for the rule of law rather than the rule of men. It’s appalling that much of the cost on these people originates from our former President. Whom cannot refute their testimonies, but only resort to juvenile name calling and petty accusations.
I applaud the bravery of Mike Pence, Rusty Bowers, Brad Raffensperger, and Liz Cheney who have maintained their oaths to the Constitution.
Finally, I believe, as Davy Crocket once wrote, that “the time will and must come, when honesty will receive its reward, and when the people of this nation will be brought to a sense of their duty, and will pause and reflect how much it cost us to redeem ourselves from the government of one man.”