It’s my understanding that the “open” space format of the existing Farrar school will be modified to more standard classroom format with additional space as required to integrate those parameters. OLG is an excellent firm and will provide a great design based on the design parameters set forth by the school board. OLG did a great job in the design of the new jail, unfortunately, the design parameters set forth by the city only gave OLG a mandate to provide a design that was slightly more efficient than the industry standards at that time. Having reviewed the jail design, I see areas where efficiencies (read: ongoing cost to Tullahoma tax payers over the life of the building) can be improved: hopefully, future energy improvements for the jail will get attention. Meanwhile, OLG can be given a mandate to design the new Farrar school to the highest industry energy efficiency/sustainable standards possible (currently, LEED Platinum) to maximize the learning infrastructure quality for Farrar students in the future as well as provide the lowest operating expenses (read: congoing cost to Tullahoma tax payers) possible over the life of the building.
Bottom line: does the highly scientific and technologically astute citizenry of Tullahoma demand a new Farrar school that is “average” or “standard” or one that looks to the future to provide the best learning experience possible for the future students of Farrar as well as set an example for all future government facilities (new or refurbished) in meeting energy goals needed for a sustainable future? What would it mean to a student who went to this type of school facility to recall years later and say that that learning experience was the best that they every had? They might even want to come back to and/or remain in a community that had that type of insight and forethought about their future, and become part of or remain in that community permanently.
Besides, it’s the right thing to do. Both climate change and Tullahoma citizen tax burdens require it. Please ask the school board to get on board with a LEED Platinum level design of the new Jack T. Farrar Elementary School. And BOMA should require a highly energy efficient and sustainable design before expending the bond money approved for the new Farrar school.
Bob Bates
Tullahoma