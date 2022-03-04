Trump supporters have been wringing their hands for over a year now concerning the missing votes that would have given him a second term. Well, fret no longer! The mystery is solved!
Luckily, I have friends in several of the swing states who were poll watchers and they have sent me the following information!
In Michigan, Trump ballots were burned in potbellied stoves to keep Biden voters warm while waiting to vote. In Pennsylvania, officials made paper air plane out of Trump ballots and sailed them out the windows.
In Wisconsin, poll workers sat around and smoked Biden victory cigars and lit them with Trump ballots. They also their even meals on paper plates made out of Trump ballots.
In Georgia, officials let their children make paper dolls out of Trump ballots. Also, confetti for Biden’s victory parade was made out of Trump ballots.
And, in one final indignity, bathroom tissue was removed in Arizona and replaced with Trump ballots. So the poor guy never had a chance!
Ben M. Petty
Tullahoma