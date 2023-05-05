Breaking News! Our own version of Governor DeSantis vs Mickey Mouse plays out in the State of Tennessee! The fun comes in the form of the McDucks, Huey, Dewey and Louise, AKA, The PJ’s – Pearson, Jones and Johnson. The State Legislature decided to oust folks for expressing their views, and violating decorum. Although ramifications should occur as actions have consequences, ousting was way off base. This action, similar to DeSantis was a dumb act – no surprises there from our legislature – as usual “unencumbered by the thought process” the Super Majority shot themselves in the butt, and is a laughing stock. Ironic, since this entire episode was about people getting shot.
I corresponded with one member of our underwhelming legislative body, and apparently he talks with Jesus. He voted to oust, and partially defended his position based on his strong Christian faith, and “values provided in my Bible”. Of course, Jesus Trumps the voters. I was raised Catholic so I have to transcend the myriad of Monsignors, Cardinals and Bishops to finally get to the Pontiff who has God/Jesus on speed dial. There is quite a waiting list as you might imagine; particularly, with the Pope’s recent illnesses. In truth, arrogance was the driving factor. Particularly, from the members of our sophomoric legislature that ought to know better.
Like DeSantis the legislature decided to play to their base. Kindred to DeSantis, now the body must deal with reality, legality and embarrassment going forward; not to mention the PJ’s. Not having a reading from Jesus via the Holy See as of yet, I am pretty sure that Jesus would say, “Dudes and Dudets, just do the right thing!” Qui ergo scit rectum facere et non facere, peccatum est illi. (James 4:17).