What I witnessed last night, Jan. 6, 2021, was the fall of the American Republic, as dishonest, self-righteous, tyrannical politicians, under the guise of protecting the voices of the people, ignored the voices of millions of people who know in their hearts, based on overwhelming evidence, that the presidential election was rigged.
These politicians ignored the voices of thousands of Americans who came forward to blow the whistle on blatant obscene election fraud they observed with their own eyes. These people risked their livelihoods and were threatened and harassed for speaking the truth. Their families were threatened by the mob of antagonists bent on turning our great country over to communist rule. I am heartbroken as it sinks in what has happened here. An investigation, if there ever is a real one, will determine who the people were who stormed the national capitol to interrupt the electoral vote confirmation process. We must not jump to conclusions as Antifa reportedly claimed that they would be arriving at the Save America Rally dressed up as Trump supporters and would storm the capitol. I am not sure if that’s what happened. I believe it was something even more sinister. I believe that members of Congress planned this attack so they could blame it on President Trump and his supporters. This would explain why they were allowed in so easily by Washington, D.C. police. It would also explain why so many of the politician’s speeches appeared to include pre-written statements about the breach prior to the infiltration.
It was disgusting to observe the spineless cowards who were elected to represent the people — officials who took an oath to defend our Constitution from enemies domestic and abroad, sell their souls to the devil and give in to the left-wing mob. Sadly, on the night of Jan. 6, 2021, most of these elected officials sold out our great country. Some did call out the election fraud, but I did not see anyone refer to the thousands who bravely came forward and testified to the illegal and fraudulent activity in the weeks following the election. Nor did they discuss all the evidence that experts have uncovered or the impossible spikes in votes, nor the switching of votes by the Dominion voting systems which have been installed all across our country.
What we will see in rapid succession is the dismantling of our inalienable rights granted by God and our Constitution. The new, radical left-wing government will have nothing holding it back. The attack on our religious freedoms that began under the Obama administration will certainly intensify; our ideas and voices will continue to be silenced through censorship by the corrupt media and liberal-leaning tech platforms; our right to protect ourselves in our homes and our right to form a militia against a corrupt government (which we clearly have) will be stripped. Taxes will be raised to the point of destruction of most families, except for the liberal elites who recklessly spend taxpayer money, sending it overseas so it can be laundered back to their families and friends. Folks, this is serious.
However, take heart. The one true God, who is the only righteous judge, will see to it that justice is done. The evil, corrupt individuals who are destroying this country will stand before a holy God one day, and if they don’t repent, justice will be done and the voices of the oppressed will be heard. Evildoers will be thrown into a lake of fire and tormented forever. Those who have gained everything in this life through dishonesty will lose it all. And the honest and humble patriots who are being trampled and suffer at the hands of the oppressors will be elevated to a high place.
What we saw on Jan. 6, 2021, was the public lynching of our president, who has been attacked, even before he took office through surveillance of his campaign, by the corrupt power-hungry factions in this country and outside this country (China). The constant coup attempts have finally succeeded. But those loyal to this country will not give up and we will not bow down to an illegally-elected president (puppet of the left) and his administration.
Linda Periut Johnson
Tullahoma