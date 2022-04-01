The Earth is heating up. The global temperature rise tracks with the increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. When fossil fuel is extracted from deep within the ground and burned, the carbon content of the fossil fuel combines with the oxygen in the air to create carbon dioxide. Since the dawn of the industrial revolution this “manufactured” carbon dioxide has collected in the atmosphere. As a greenhouse gas, the carbon dioxide traps heat from the sun resulting in a global temperature rise. Those facts have been confirmed by people who have dedicated their lives to the study of the Climate.
The change in climate is so gradual as to be hidden by the variability of everyday weather. Some would find it politically convenient to say that climate change is a “hoax” and that halting fossil fuel extraction would needlessly harm the economy and cost (pick a number) jobs. Coincidentally, the more fossil fuel that is produced, the better the return on investment. Where you stand on this issue apparently depends on what stocks you own.
As the Earth continues to gain more heat than it loses, life will eventually become intolerable. A child born today will be 78 years old at the end of this century. If that child has a child (your granddaughter), she will be 48 years old when experiencing the worst effects of solar heating. The sad part for you is sharing time with your young grandchild and yet knowing her fate.
There are few mechanisms to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Halting fossil fuel combustion will only stop the addition of more carbon dioxide. The plant kingdom is uniquely qualified to take carbon dioxide out of the air and convert the carbon component to solid materials like wood. What a nice solution! However, that very wood is the cause for losing trees. The Amazon Rain Forest, once known as the “lung of the world”, is being depleted by commercial exploitation.
We have connected success with growth. Businesses grow, or if not, they die, at least we believe so. Tullahoma has recently conducted a study to plan for our future growth, but not for our future sustainability. Every new resident contributes to the atmospheric imbalance, from heating a house, driving cars, running the AC and lights, and indirectly from the consumption of food. There are 7.9 billion people in the world today, each with their individual carbon dioxide contribution to the collective haze. There is estimated to be 2.0 billion more people by 2050, a 25.3% increase. How many people can the Earth accommodate? In my opinion, we are already over the limit and currently in dangerous territory.
Our newest Tennessee senator has joined forces with several others in congress with a truly uninspiring solution. They are sponsoring a bill that will open federal land and offshore areas to more oil drilling. They would like to resurrect the Keystone XL pipeline to bring dirty Canadian Tar sands oil to America.
How does our senator’s efforts intend to help Tennessee, or even the planet? Does he fancy that Tennessee should become an oil drilling state with oil rigs pumping mud out of the ground, and empty fracking barrels cluttering the landscape, and toxic runoff going into the streams? We in Tennessee have a green agricultural economy better suited to sustainable biofuel development as well as solar, wind, and hydrogen technologies. I only hope our newest senator will consider the welfare of Tennesseans rather than the zeal of his fellow co-sponsors. We need leaders who want to transition to a sustainable future instead of whatever ambitions are currently driving them.
Mike Leigh
Tullahoma