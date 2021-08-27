In response to a letter to the editor by Bob Bates, August 2021 regarding a Comprehensive plan: Although I do not share his conclusions of looming doom for the planet for several reasons. The most dominant one is that it does not mesh with Biblical Prophecy. A long time ago, I was a participant in a Project Planning Short Course using a Systems Approach. Here are the steps to take from the course and then the final question opined by Senator Janice Bowling. The following are questions to ask.
1) What are the benefits to be derived?
2) Who is to benefit?
3) What are the alternatives to achieving the benefit(s)?
4) What are the costs for each alternative?
5) What are the measures of success for continuing?
6) When to quit?
7) How to quit?
In the workshop, several groups worked the same problem - namely emergency response services for the elderly. After we reported out, the instructor (one of McNamara's "Whiz Kids" during the Kennedy Administration) said this was the exact same problem worked by the City of Marin, California and we made more progress in 4 hours than they did in 6 months.
A final note, published work of mine in the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 2021 shows that climate average is changing because of the output of the sun and the earth orbit relative to the sun. The model matches the increment NOAA shows from 1800 to 2021 and that it will continue to warm until 2036 and then cool for the next 40 years before rising again. The year of the peak predicted by the "Double Dynamo" solar model from Dr. Valentina Zharkova, et. al, Northumbria University, UK.
Frank Steinle
Tullahoma