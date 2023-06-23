Republicans have campaigned for 20 years on balancing the budget. If they had done nothing, the debt ceiling would have stayed fixed and the budget would have been balanced. But they caved. They always capitulate. They made a deal so the cool kids in the Democratic Party would invite them to their soirees.

People say they want different people in office. Good, honest people. Not the professional politicians who are owned by big money and special interest after years of rubbing elbows and holding different offices. But the politicians know they can put the false-choice revolver to the head of the voter: “Sure, our guy is worthless, but you don't want their guy in office, do you?”

