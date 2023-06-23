Republicans have campaigned for 20 years on balancing the budget. If they had done nothing, the debt ceiling would have stayed fixed and the budget would have been balanced. But they caved. They always capitulate. They made a deal so the cool kids in the Democratic Party would invite them to their soirees.
People say they want different people in office. Good, honest people. Not the professional politicians who are owned by big money and special interest after years of rubbing elbows and holding different offices. But the politicians know they can put the false-choice revolver to the head of the voter: “Sure, our guy is worthless, but you don't want their guy in office, do you?”
But power comes in organization. 150 million voters casting votes individually for whoever gets in the race can be controlled by a few hundred party power brokers. But five hundred organized citizens, advocating and voting as a block for a candidate they hand-pick, could choose a school board member or an alderman. Five thousand could choose a state representative or Senator. Fifty thousand could choose a governor or a Congressman, one-hundred and fifty thousand a Senator, and five million the President.
Form your network. Make it flat so there is no leader to target (which those who seek power will do). Choose a candidate who doesn't want to campaign but would serve a term or two if elected. Get them in the race and push them through the primary by advocating and voting as one block. Then tell the party bosses that they better support your candidate, because they wouldn't want the alternative. This is how to get the representation you want.