It seems that Bob Bates (Jan. 31) as well as many others are up in arms about climate change and what we can do about it. The sky is NOT falling! The earth’s climate is always in flux and always has been. There are periods of lower temperatures and periods of warmer temperatures. Over the last million years there have been five ice ages. The age of humans dawned as the last age ended. The only constant during these million years has been a changing climate. Warmer and colder. Overwhelmingly, the primary driver of this constant change is our sun which is also in a constant state of flux.
I pose two questions to Mr. Bates and others. What is the ideal climate? How can we control the sun to achieve the ideal climate? Answer these and I will be interested in speaking about the climate change you are so concerned about.
Jim Weiser
Tullahoma