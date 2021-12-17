After the tornado damages to our property on Dec. 6th, several people approached us to volunteer their help in cleaning up.
First, I would like to thank Pam Bussell for making arrangements for Tennessee Disaster Relief (TDR), affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, to come to my house to help in the cleanup. The TDR crew, led by John England, were professional and had professional equipment, and were able to put a great dent in the tree damages we had. Thank you John and crew! My yard would still be a war zone without your help. And Pam brought them coffee and doughnuts, too!
Next, I would like to thank the young man across the street, Lane McCreary, who helped out several hours cutting up some of the larger limbs and tree tops laying around our property. He has consistently offered to help out over the last few years for various projects and has been raised well.
Lastly, I would like to thank our neighbor across Marbury Rd. from us, Dale Reed (and his wife Reba), for the assistance they gave us. Dale went to his farm in Moore County and brought back is tractor which had the brush jaws on the front and literally moved all the piles of cut up limbs and logs out to the road. This alone would have taken me months to accomplish.
The actions of their folks show that we can come together in times of emergency and care for each other: I’ve experienced it and want to acknowledge that that caring for each other is still there. Not once did any of these folks ask me about my religious or political affiliations, even though I know that there are some differences: they just did what was right according to their feeling and I am eternally grateful.
It’s easy to see a tornado as an emergency, but harder to see that climate change is just as much of an emergency, too. My wife cautioned me about adding this, feeling some folks would think I am just using the situation as an opportunity to bring up other things and thereby diminishing our heart-felt gratitude to those that helped us out. I understand that, nevertheless, as readers of my past letters to the editor know, I believe there are other emergencies which surround us daily to which we are NOT responding as well as we should – to which we need to learn more about and all become more aware. But the response to the tornado emergency shows me that the spirit of helping out each other, regardless of the level of separateness or division we are experiencing daily, is still there, and so that gives me hope for humanity’s future and its ability to remain on this planet for the long run. Let’s try and do our best for all the emergencies we – and the diversity of life - are facing on this planet.
Bob Bates
Tullahoma