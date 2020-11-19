It is my desire and wish this article could be disseminated to every man, woman and child, every legal voter, every elected official and every judge in the United States of America.
The cornerstone of our democracy, our Republic is the VOTE. A Republic is a state in which the supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly or indirectly by them. Any elected official should feel honored in that the people he or she represents places their faith and trust in him or her to be their spokesman, their representative, their voice in matters relating to their well-being. It is not only an honor, but an awesome responsibility. It is his or her duty to question, inquire, and talk to their constituency to determine their desires and wishes in all matters pertaining to his office, so they may carry out their duties as servants of the people. Even though there are several political parties, once elected, he represents all people in his constituency, not just those whom voted for him or her. He is the voice for all of them.
The integrity of our voting and polling places has been seriously compromised with the blatant “in your face” wrongdoings in many of our swing states.
Only 34 of the 50 states and D.C., require photo I.D. at the polls. Therefore, 16 states and D.C. voters can cast a ballot on Election Day without showing an I.D. document. These states have “Non-documentary” I.D. requirements, meaning voters must first verify their identity in other ways. With the massive number of absentee ballots in the millions, the cast of fraud is amplified greatly.
It is bad enough that it can completely alter the outcome of an election, but more importantly, it disenfranchises every legal voter in the U.S.A. When this happens, the demise of our Republic as we know it is on the horizon. Every politician and every citizen should be outraged.
It is a sad day when individuals, groups or political parties stoop this low, endangering our Republic from within. This is the most blatant and selfish act for power I can think of, short of assassination.
After thought, our country is so divided because of political parties. Our representatives do not represent their constituency, but rather their political parties. Every politician should not be referred to by party but rather a representative of their districts or states and vote on behalf of the people they represent. This is true government by the people and for the people. Every political party has its pros and cons. If every elected official would represent their people, there would be no “across the aisle” politicking.
I feel it was a major mistake when several states chose to mail absentee ballots to every voter in their respective states. This opened the door to fraud and corruption. I know the excuse was the COVID-19 pandemic but people manage to attend church, go shopping and participate in riots. I think every polling place in America took safeguards to protect the voters. Everyone had adequate time to vote in person or eve n by absentee ballot, so this mail delivery excuse is absurd.
May a true winner be determined by legitimate votes and all who contributed to this fraud be prosecuted. May God bless America and our constitution.
Dan Boshers
Lynchburg