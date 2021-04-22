Since the inauguration on January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden continues the work to restore this great nation. President Donald J. Trump administration left our great nation four years of uncertainty and chaos. The Trump republicans today need to join with President Biden in restoring our country. With President Biden and his administration, we are seeing their focus on trying to control the deadly COVID-19 virus of which we have seen hundreds of thousands of people died.
President Biden got the covid-19 relief bill pasted with a few republicans voting for the bill. Last week President Biden announce his two trillion-dollar infrastructure plan of which the majority of the people supports. President Biden popularity rate stands at 52 percent, and his handling of the COVID-19 is 67 percent. This high percentage reflects the leadership that President Biden has.
So does this tell us anything regarding the work he has accomplish? I believe so. The republicans have and continue with harsh rejections to anything President Biden introduced since January 20th. President Biden focus is on every American, and he has called for unity as a way to bring every citizen together as one. No more Blue or Red states, but as a nation working together.
President Donald Trump leadership toward Russia, North Korea, Iraq, and many other countries was a failed success. The cry, Make American Great Again, led to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th which became a very dark dismal day in our history. There were many Republicans that supported the attempted takeover of our country. But there is hope on the horizon. With President Biden leadership our nation will return to a world leader. The American people now realize America Is Great Again.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma