Research by Geoffrey Supran (former research fellow in the History of Science at Harvard and now at the University of Miami) and Naomi Oreskes (the Henry Charles Lea Professor of the History of Science at Harvard and author of the 2011 bestselling book “Merchants of Doubt”) published research this month in “Science” that shows how accurate ExxonMobil’s internal research scientists were, beginning in the 1970’s, at assessing the warming effects of human-generated carbon dioxide (CO2) on the climate.  ExxonMobil’s own research has proven to be closer to the actual levels of CO2 detected in our planet’s atmosphere than much of the environmental climate scientists’ own models (using the United Nations IPCC format) predicted the levels would be.

Yet, ExxonMobil (along with other major fossil fuel producers), knowing full well what increased levels of CO2 would do to the climate for decades and even centuries to come, spent billions of dollars in a very sophisticated and multi-decade campaign to deny the very science they had already confirmed internally.  They lied to the whole world just to increase their profits. And now, we – all of us - will be paying the price for their deceit and for how they made most people disbelieve actual climate change science. This is very reminiscent of the lies big tobacco told the whole world just to keep up their profits when they stated that smoking did not cause cancer when they knew full well that it did.