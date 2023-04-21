I was fortunate in my youth to have a preacher who told it like it was. He told me about the evils of Donkey Kong, the perils of Pauline, the sins of the flesh and about predators like Donald Trump. May he rest in peace. His sermon on idol worship and how people would turn their backs on God, played out right before my eyes.
He also stated that the minute I thought I was better than any of God’s other minions I would be working to the wrong end. He alone would sit in judgment of his people, not some clown with a podcast or an Instagram or social media platform. Fast forward to the future.
Shakespeare said “All the world’s a stage,” but look what happened when you gave them one. Fourth graders making racy videos for TikTok, live streaming of school shootings and idiots eviscerating cartons of Budweiser beer because their wittle fee-fees were hurt.
Someone decided to put a picture of a transgender person on a beer can and you would have thought the world had come to an end. All the racist and bigot and intolerant became discombobulated. Started crying and huffin’ and puffin’ and posting ugly comments. It’s a good thing the Koch brothers own Kleenex because they been going through ‘em.
There again; only because they think they should decide these things. A thousand followers and subscribers and likes, apparently gives one power over any supreme being. So, a little can shrapnel and a little spilt beer and a critic whose aim is as bad as his singing.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is at war, Taiwan is about to be and this where your head is at. Women are being drug back to the cave and pre-suffrage days. The governor is crossdressing and this where your head is at. Judges and grandmothers importing fentanyl, the Nashville legislature wanting to wear hoods and roves instead of monkey suits and this is where your head is at.
Who would have thought the tear in the beet would be their own. Says a lot more about one’s temperament and unwillingness to assimilate than it does about choice in beer. To all the unfazed and unmoved this buds for you. Bottoms up.