I was fortunate in my youth to have a preacher who told it like it was. He told me about the evils of Donkey Kong, the perils of Pauline, the sins of the flesh and about predators like Donald Trump. May he rest in peace. His sermon on idol worship and how people would turn their backs on God, played out right before my eyes.

He also stated that the minute I thought I was better than any of God’s other minions I would be working to the wrong end. He alone would sit in judgment of his people, not some clown with a podcast or an Instagram or social media platform. Fast forward to the future.