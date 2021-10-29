I'm writing this letter and hope the parents of this town understand the dangers of the app owned by Beijing bytedance known as Tik-Tok.
Well our Representatives Tennessee are defending the citizens of Tennessee against the threat of this app and others in Washington as we speak I feel we could take a step against the Communist Party of China and their tracking of our child's whereabouts and these structures within the frames of the video they are leaving online. Tik Tok, ever since President Trump decided to investigate it, has done everything they can to change their privacy standards and guidelines so they can constantly stay alive in America.
This app when you sign on it gives them the ability to track your whereabouts 24 hours a day track your keystrokes on your telephone track your visual image and biometrics while recording your voice and building a bow metric of your voice and likeness. They're using this app to three-dimensional map the interior of the United States while recording everything you say through secondary channels they are providing this information to the Communist Party of China for reasons we do not know of yet.
We are having tensions with China over Taiwan and other larger economic problems. This app allows children with eating disorders to fall deeper and deeper into depression while going deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole in tube more strict eating videos how to vomit of your meal and how to use drugs wow pushing the sexualisation of minors through Tik-Tok. It has been shown that pedophiles use and are on Tik Tok on a daily basis acting like they are children getting children to perform sexual dances and post sexually motivated pictures more and more on a daily basis.
Michael Bell
Tullahoma