President Biden has been in office about a year now and let's review where we are as Americans. Although Biden has demanded the media to stop being so critical of his administration (not sure when), as a citizen here is how I see it.

∙ Incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan

∙ Skyrocketing violence, murders, and crime

∙ Taxpayer funding of anti-American and racist “critical race theory”

∙ Record invasion of illegal aliens crossing our borders

∙ Shutting down critical oil pipelines inside the U.S.

∙ Begging the Saudi's to produce more oil while releasing oil from our own Strategic Oil Reserves

∙ Rising gasoline and fuel costs

∙ Rising inflation and mass shortages of vital goods

∙ Record multi-trillion-dollar federal deficit spending

∙ Attempts to nationalize elections for socialists

∙ Attempt to make Washington DC a state

∙ Appeasement of Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters

∙ Appointing Obama/Clinton deep state federal socialists

∙ Rising racial tensions and divisions

∙ A growing war on girls’ sports to promote transgenders

∙ A growing war on the 1st and 2nd amendments

∙ A Russian cyber-attack on a major American gas pipeline

∙ Renewed violence against Israel by Hamas terrorists

∙ A resurgent Iran

∙ An increasing Chinese threat to Taiwan

∙ An increasing Russian threat to Ukraine

∙Surprise at China's launch of a supersonic nuclear missile

∙ Unconstitutional lock-downs and mandates involving COVID-19

∙ Constantly changing definition of “fully vaccinated”

It is truly amazing how much damage can be done in just one year from a progressive liberal administration like Biden/Harris led Democrat Party. God only knows what is in store for the remaining three years. Wake up American and throw the “Bums” out in 2022.

Ray Artman

Tullahoma