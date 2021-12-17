President Biden has been in office about a year now and let's review where we are as Americans. Although Biden has demanded the media to stop being so critical of his administration (not sure when), as a citizen here is how I see it.
∙ Incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan
∙ Skyrocketing violence, murders, and crime
∙ Taxpayer funding of anti-American and racist “critical race theory”
∙ Record invasion of illegal aliens crossing our borders
∙ Shutting down critical oil pipelines inside the U.S.
∙ Begging the Saudi's to produce more oil while releasing oil from our own Strategic Oil Reserves
∙ Rising gasoline and fuel costs
∙ Rising inflation and mass shortages of vital goods
∙ Record multi-trillion-dollar federal deficit spending
∙ Attempts to nationalize elections for socialists
∙ Attempt to make Washington DC a state
∙ Appeasement of Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters
∙ Appointing Obama/Clinton deep state federal socialists
∙ Rising racial tensions and divisions
∙ A growing war on girls’ sports to promote transgenders
∙ A growing war on the 1st and 2nd amendments
∙ A Russian cyber-attack on a major American gas pipeline
∙ Renewed violence against Israel by Hamas terrorists
∙ A resurgent Iran
∙ An increasing Chinese threat to Taiwan
∙ An increasing Russian threat to Ukraine
∙Surprise at China's launch of a supersonic nuclear missile
∙ Unconstitutional lock-downs and mandates involving COVID-19
∙ Constantly changing definition of “fully vaccinated”
It is truly amazing how much damage can be done in just one year from a progressive liberal administration like Biden/Harris led Democrat Party. God only knows what is in store for the remaining three years. Wake up American and throw the “Bums” out in 2022.
Ray Artman
Tullahoma