Every few years a significant change occurs at tnAchieves, often providing the team with the opportunity to reimagine our work. In 2011, we grew from one county to 23. In 2014, alongside our state partners, we launched TN Promise and began serving over 60,000 new high school seniors and nearly 30,000 college students annually. In 2018, we developed our proactive coaching model to better serve our most vulnerable student populations from high school to career. And in 2020, COVID-19 pushed us to quickly reimagine our delivery mechanisms. Our goals were to continue the last decade’s momentum by providing a solid foundation for our students during an otherwise uncertain time.
Supports matter. When we launched knoxAchieves in 2008, we understood the importance of building a program focused on eliminating many of the financial barriers associated with earning a college degree. We also recognized that simply removing the funding barrier would not be enough to introduce a new student population to the college pipeline as well as retain other fragile student populations who begin college but never earn a credential. Over the years, we have developed and implemented multiple programs designed to both increase Tennessee’s college going and college completion rates, and the results demonstrate their effectiveness at moving our state’s post-secondary needles.
This fall we celebrated our 100,000th enrolled student! In fact, the total is 108,168 students! Returning to COVID, it is also important to note that tnAchieves did not experience any decrease in student enrollment this fall while the state reported a 19 percent decrease in first-time, full-time freshmen at community colleges. Moreover, we are thrilled to share our most recent 6-year graduation rate of 51 percent, compared to 33 percent for non-tnAchieves students.
It is important to note that we executed these student services outlined below with a team of 27 and ended the fiscal year 12 percent under budget. Very early in our knoxAchieves days, our chairman, Randy Boyd, asked me to remain both effective and efficient. In my humble opinion, tnAchieves had a banner year with these principles guiding our work!
We have countless inspiring stories to share but my favorite this year is Zachary Bowling’s story. As a first-generation knoxAchieves student, Zachary began his college journey with us at Pellissippi State Community College where he worked at his mentor’s business part-time. Upon community college graduation, he transferred to and later graduated from the University of Tennessee where his part-time job became a full-time career. This December, I received an email from Zachary sharing his recent graduation from Marshall University with an MBA. He said, “The past eight years have been the pinnacle of my life, and I can undoubtedly say that my accomplishments could have not been made possible without tnAchieves and the unwavering support I received from you and everyone associated with the program – especially my mentor, Rich.”
We are so excited about another year of changing lives and transforming communities.
Krissy DeAlejandro,
Executive Director tnAchieves
Nashville