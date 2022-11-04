Your paper printed a public hearing notice for the October meeting of the Tullahoma Planning Commission (TPC). The notice implied that public comments would be allowed. TPC chose not to allow public comments on the very unsafe and controversial Tisha Estates proposal. Why?
TPC made this proposal process burdensome and confusing for my family and neighbors. In just my family alone, we took off work, cancelled doctor appointments and missed other commitments many times. Needlessly so for the May and June meetings when the initial agenda changed. Why?
TPC allowed the applicant to lead them around by the nose with bullying rogue tactics and litigation threats. Why?
The excuse TPC has given for ignoring the safety issues and many other concerns of the neighbors is that the applicant met the minimum requirements and that he has property rights. I ask you to allow that minimum part to sink in for a moment. I do give the applicant credit for improving his proposals. The original proposal was insanely unsafe, unwise and unreasonable. However, September’s proposal was only very unsafe, unwise and unreasonable. This might be funny if this mess did not have tragic consequences. The tragedy is that TPC ignored good wisdom and common sense that will inevitably put my teenage daughters and all of the residents of Stewart St., Cobb Rd. and Tisha Estates leaving their homes in senseless and unnecessary danger before they even get on to East Lincoln St. and Highway 55. Why?
Everyday traffic and safety issues that this development will bring to the neighbors and the motoring public at large has been the elephant in the room from the beginning. Stewart Street and Cobb Road are inadequate for primary access to Tisha Estates. Ignorance of these safety issues has been obvious. Why?
I think that the biblical parable of the importance of putting new wine in new wine skins is applicable here. Tisha Estates needs its own access, either off of East Lincoln Street or Highway 55. (It is worth noting here that the original property in question at 215 Stewart Street originally included approximately 120 feet of road frontage access from East Lincoln Street. This access was eliminated by an auction of the original house and the building of a new house behind it on East Lincoln St.) The particulars of the auction, which strongly suggest a terrible lack of planning, have never been and were never addressed. Why?
In closing, Tullahoma Planning Commission denied my right as a citizen and stakeholder to ask them in front of the applicant’s strong legal presence and the worldwide internet audience to vote their conscience and to vote NO. Why?