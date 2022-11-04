Your paper printed a public hearing notice for the October meeting of the Tullahoma Planning Commission (TPC).  The notice implied that public comments would be allowed.  TPC chose not to allow public comments on the very unsafe and controversial Tisha Estates proposal.  Why?

TPC made this proposal process burdensome and confusing for my family and neighbors.  In just my family alone, we took off work, cancelled doctor appointments and missed other commitments many times.  Needlessly so for the May and June meetings when the initial agenda changed. Why?