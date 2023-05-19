Who do you trust? I’m not thinking of political leaders. I’m referring to people. Whether they go to church is as irrelevant as their political party. What matters is whether they put their beliefs above evidence. Do they put Tribe over Truth? If they are unwilling to look at evidence, then the answer is beware. We all choose what we believe. But if we are unwilling to put evidence above ourselves, we can’t even trust ourselves. We’re all tempted to do it. You know how I am talking about because we are related to them. They are our friends and neighbors. They are nice people.

Need examples? Think of someone you know who will believe allegations from their favorite “fact” source. But not watch testimony sworn under oath if they think it threatens their belief. Telling lies is not against the law. False testimony under oath is. That’s why some people do everything they can to avoid it. Cross-examination makes the veracity even stronger. If it’s the truth you fear, don’t watch.

