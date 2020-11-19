I was invited to participate in the Veteran’s Day “Tribute Train” in Tullahoma. It was a rainy dismal day and I didn’t expect much. We started at the high school and I was surprised that the Marine ROTC students were there standing at attention plus all the students cheered each car. We next passed the amazing THS band and their dancers! We then were escorted to Farrar School where all the children waved and most had signs of thanks. Next was West Middle where in addition to the waves, signs, and flags, some passed out personal notes. The story was the same at Bel Aire, RE Lee, East Middle, and East Lincoln. They included students in grades K through 12th; there were 3,500 children in all!!
The ceremony that followed was equally impressive. (This took me back to the Vietnam War where our reception across the country was just the opposite.) I am proud and thankful to be in Tullahoma!
Bill Boss
Major, USAF Retired
Tullahoma