February 13, 2021. Another day to go down in the history of the United States of America. Impeachment, 2.0.
After the riot on January 6, President Donald J. Trump was accused of insurrection, and impeached. Congress has found him not guilty. Again.
The Socialist Democratic Party has wasted more of the taxpayers’ money, not to mention the time they could “serving their constituents’ concerns” regarding the state of our country, Our health. Our economy. Our foreign policies.
No other president in our history has been more disrespected by those elected to Congress. No other president has done so much for the good of our country, or stood up against her foes, both foreign and domestic.
He made mistakes while in office, he is a human after all. But, I believe, he made his decisions based on the betterment of America. I believe he is a patriot who trusts our system of government and our constitution. I also believe, ultimately, one day the Lord Jesus Christ will return to earth, and establish the purist form of government. God will be on his throne. The earth will be returned to the beauty which God spoke into existence the first day in Genesis.
“Amen. Come, Lord Jesus.: Revelation 22:20
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma