In 2016 the Republicans controlled the House, Senate and the Presidency. I would like to personally thank comrade Donald (Judas) Trump for giving it all back to us. America deserves better. Notwithstanding, I would also like to thank Governor Bill Lee for being Diet-Donald, I would also like to thank Marsha (Black-eye) Blackburn for her assistance in this regard.
Dishonorable mention goes Bill Haggerty and former fool Lamar Alexander. It wouldn’t be fair to mention co-conspirators Qua-nonsense, OAN, Newsmax, Fox and whiny little Mitch. Thanks also to the loud boys and Nxium and Nambla and the NRA.
Thanks to the Soviet sympathizers who attacked or capitol. Americans don’t eat their own, so you have to wonder where they’re getting their directions.
Thanks to the idol worshipers who wouldn’t think of flying a flag with Jesus’ picture on it. Mr. Trump is the greatest thing to ever happen to the Democratic Party and the democratic process. The gift that keeps on giving. Or, the grift that keeps on gritting, if you will.
Yes, Virginia, there really is a Santa Claus but what do I know. I’m just a lizard person with a human skin.
Larry Winter
Tullahoma