With the recent infighting of the House of Representatives Republicans it came to light how greatly divided the Republicans are with Keven McCarty and Liz Cheney, the daughter of Dick Cheney, an ultra-conservative.
Keven McCarthy supporting the changes that Donald Trump tried to implement and Liz Cheney seeing the destruction Donald Trump did to their party has become Trumpism vs Democracy. Liz Cheney being an ultra-conservative as her father still believes in being truthful and preserving democracy. Liz Cheney refused to accept the lies that Trump keep saying. Trump lost the election and there was no voter fraud, but he continues to lie about the election. Kevin McCarthy forced a vote to remove Liz Cheney from the chairmanship she held. It was a vote for Trumpism vs Democracy. Democracy lost.
State Republican legislatures are following Trumpism by passing voter suppressing laws. The constitution and democracy itself demand every voter be allowed the right to vote. Liz Cheney understands this because she is a member of a political party that believes in democracy not the Trumpism party. Will Donald Trump and Kevin McCarty destroy the Republican Party? Will the party be replaced by Trumpism? As a voter which of the two will you be voting for in 2024?
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma