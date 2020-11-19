I, Alderman Robin Dunn, heartily welcome the Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion to The City of Tullahoma. This organization does not wish to raise money; they wish to raise awareness and our consciousness. This council has not asked to be included as a line item on our budget; they are simply asking for a seat at the table. Their purpose is in their name: Inclusion. And we will all be so much better by their joining.
One of the biggest tragedies caused by oppression, after the loss of life, has been the loss of human expression and discovery - plays that have never been written, cures for ailments that have never been found, businesses and inventions that have never been realized.
By recognizing the Community Council, the City of Tullahoma steps toward fully realizing what every citizen has to offer in ways of creativity. The Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion also demonstrates to the World that Tullahoma is a welcoming community that celebrates our differences as our strength. It says Tullahoma is open for business, and a friendly community to live and raise your family.
Can you imagine our town in which everyone, whether differently abled or not, were to feel a part of this place? That they belong here? We cannot reach our potential in the ways of economics or quality of life if some of our friends and neighbors feel unrecognized. We need more eyes and ears to see things that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen cannot see on our own. For a small example, the City’s last Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance meeting was held in a building that was not wheelchair accessible. How could such a thing happen? It was not out of malice, but oversight. One of the oldest 501c3s in our county and one that serves individuals who have special needs, ARC, was never contacted about this meeting or asked for advice. We don’t need another non-profit. We need to make room at the table.
We need to hear the voices that have been historically silent to create a community that reaches its highest levels in commerce and ingenuity. I delightedly look forward to meeting the entrepreneurs, the leaders, the builders, and the dreamers that will be borne of this group. I look forward to taking part in the celebrations and discoveries that are sure to follow because our children all felt like this place belonged to them too. There is room at the table.
To view the table through a lens of scarcity is both short-sighted and dangerous. We cannot continue to drag injustice into the world and expect to simultaneously create justice. There is room at the table. Welcome.
Citizens: I urge you to call your Board of Mayor and Aldermen today and tell them that we don’t need another non-profit, but we need to welcome the Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion.
Alderman Robin Dunn
Tullahoma