If Tullahoma wants to see progress, it must first clean up its act. The current city government is absolutely embarrassing. The board spends more time arguing about who's right and who's wrong instead of acting as noble representatives to progress the city forward. The saying goes, "Fall down seven times and stand up eight," but one can't expect to progress as a city if our elected officials keep tumbling. It's okay to stumble, and it's okay to admit failure. But to some, it is more important to be seen as "right" than it is to own up and to be wrong.
Understand, I don't speak of all of our leaders. There are some, though, that may need to put their egos aside as I offer some advice on leadership. Ask yourself: What makes a good leader? I'll offer a suggestion: Humility. Leaders must actively listen to the people they are representing, open their minds to all suggestions, and take ownership of their actions whether right or wrong. Leaders must also figure out how to fix problems instead of trying to figure out who or what to blame. “The best leaders,” as former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink says, “are not driven by ego or personal agendas. They are simply focused on the mission and how best to accomplish it.”
Perhaps this isn’t a government problem. Perhaps, instead, it’s a people problem. It is true that one must love himself before he can love others. I think the root of Tullahoma’s struggles lies within our leaders’ hearts. It’s okay to stumble—we all do it! But I urge our leaders to first take a step back and to take a look at themselves. Ask: What is the mission Tullahoma is on? How can we best accomplish it? I guarantee the answer lies within.