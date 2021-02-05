Obesity is on the rise not just in Tullahoma, TN, but everywhere especially during this pandemic. Excess calorie intake and physical inactivity contribute to obesity, which is associated with some of the leading preventable chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers, (CDC.gov, 2016).
Companies are laying off employees and schools are going virtual depending on the COVID transmission rates. Families are not able to afford good, healthy options for food. Most recreation centers and gyms have reduced hours if not closed altogether. Some people have even canceled memberships due to not being able to afford the monthly fees.
The city of Tullahoma offers beautiful greenways for walking and exercising. The greenways not only add beauty to the city, but they also provide a free, clean, safe socially distanced area to exercise and escape the monotony of being inside during the pandemic. The greenways are located at most public parks and ball fields around the city. The greenways are kid-friendly and provide a way for the whole family to become active. Some of the greenways also offer bike trails. All trails offer enough space to remain socially distanced and safe.
Tullahoma also offers Farmers Markets that sell fresh fruit and vegetables seasonally. These vendors accept WIC vouchers for low- income women and children to have access to fresh fruit and vegetables. These vendors are outside and practice social distancing also. According to Katsoulis et. al., 2021, prevention of obesity and promotion of physical activity are at least as important as physical isolation of severely obese individuals during the pandemic.
Inessa Bowen
Tullahoma