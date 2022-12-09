Are you tired of government not getting anything done?  Are you tired of feeling that people in charge don’t care about your health and welfare and only care about pushing their power down onto you and your neighbors’ shoulders, putting what’s best for them ahead of what is best for your community?

You’ve seen a lot of that in the last few years, and you are not alone for feeling that way.  For instance, the U.S. Senate has been stalemating the approval of six new board members for over a year for our quasi-government electrical generator, TVA, and soon, because of this, TVA will become an entity without a board quorum:  of the nine board positions, only five are currently filled, and two of those will lose their seats January 1, 2023, and so with only three board members active after that, there will not be enough members to hold a quorum and conduct needed business.  At that point, TVA operations will be left completely in the hands of one man, President and CEO Jeff Lyash, who has consistently moved to increase his level of power higher and higher, effectively becoming the TVA czar – pushing his version of what is “good” for TVA ratepayers.