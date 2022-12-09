Are you tired of government not getting anything done? Are you tired of feeling that people in charge don’t care about your health and welfare and only care about pushing their power down onto you and your neighbors’ shoulders, putting what’s best for them ahead of what is best for your community?
You’ve seen a lot of that in the last few years, and you are not alone for feeling that way. For instance, the U.S. Senate has been stalemating the approval of six new board members for over a year for our quasi-government electrical generator, TVA, and soon, because of this, TVA will become an entity without a board quorum: of the nine board positions, only five are currently filled, and two of those will lose their seats January 1, 2023, and so with only three board members active after that, there will not be enough members to hold a quorum and conduct needed business. At that point, TVA operations will be left completely in the hands of one man, President and CEO Jeff Lyash, who has consistently moved to increase his level of power higher and higher, effectively becoming the TVA czar – pushing his version of what is “good” for TVA ratepayers.
It is imperative that TVA be able to operate with a fully staffed board. There are serious items on the horizon, like being able to provide electricity in the most economical as well as environmentally conscious way. Like all power generators around the country, TVA has stated that they must make hard decisions around power generation for the future, including developing a plan for becoming net-zero for carbon emissions in the near future. With solar and wind energy now cheaper than fossil fuels, TVA’s Lyash still wants to replace dirty coal with almost equally dirty gas (fossil or methane: both emit large quantities of greenhouse gases). Lyash is restricting green electrical generation capabilities and growth to a select few groups or individuals – a good ‘ole boys kind of thing and greenwashing at its worst: TVA must allow ALL ratepayers equal opportunity to generate clean, green energy sources while at the same time giving ratepayers the safest, cheapest access to electrical energy.
Your electrical bills pay for the salaries of TVA staff, and I think you should know that TVA’s President and CEO gets a $10M/yr salary AND that makes him the highest paid federal employee ANYWHERE, which might be OK if he was an energy God, but he’s only one man. Therefore, in order to have a more democratically operated electrical generator, we need a full board acting in the best interest of ALL TVA ratepayers and their communities.
Please get involved and demand elected officials push to ensure that the six TVA board nominees whose confirmations are on hold are confirmed by the Senate BEFORE the end of the year so that TVA does not become less responsive than it has been in the recent past.