Hurricane Ida has wreaked havoc on Louisiana; the illegals have wreaked havoc on the Southern border; the Taliban has wreaked havoc on the people of Afghanistan. Two of these three events could have been avoided, or at least handled differently.
Only God knew that Ida was brewing, because only He is the Creator of our climate. Our Southern border would have stayed secure if the Trump-era sanctions had stayed in place. The Taliban will continue with their evil regime until our Mighty God steps in and cures the world of all evil.
The day is coming when Christ returns to earth. It will be a horrible day for those who don’t know Jesus as Lord and Savior.
There will always be storms like Ida; there will always be people trying to find a better life in a new country; there will always be evil regimes seeking to kill and destroy. Only Jesus is the Way, Truth and Life. (John 14:6)
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma