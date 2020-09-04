Now that the Democratic Party Convention and the Republican Party Convention has come and gone the campaigning will begin. Each Presidential candidate will be telling us his vision, and how they intend to lead and govern our great country. Each candidate has a very starkly different vision on where they will lead if elected as our commander-in- chief. I as a citizen, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a senior citizen ask you to look at their visions and decided which one you would like to see beginning January 20, 2021.
Each candidate when speaking at their convention gave a very stark difference in their message. Joe Biden and other speakers at the Democratic convention spoke of uniting all the people regardless of their race, religion, gender, their social status, and their right to live as they choose. Joe Biden spoke about leadership, taking the president job serious, and making good decisions that will benefit all of us. President Trump and other speakers at the Republican convention did not offer any new visions for the future. Their only new statement was “Make American great again, again”, and four more years of the same.
Joe Biden is a deeply religious Catholic his message with a religious warm concerning message he would espouse if elected in November 2020. President Trump message was a gloom and doom message that he and his party have been spewing for the last four years. His message was four more years of the same.
I ask you as a citizen and a voter to look deeply at what vision you and your family wants for the next four years. I urge you to do your research of each party’s candidate and go to the polls and vote your convictions, not for a party but your own convictions.
Go Vote and then we will make America great.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma