John Steinbeck the great America author and 1962 Noble Prize winner, writes in his novel “Sweet Thursday,” a quote that is just a prevalent today as it was back in 1954.
“We go not unto Armageddon, but unto the gas chamber, and we generate our own gas. Our preoccupation with survival has set the stage for our own destruction.”
There are three things in the world that sells, Sex, Violence, and Conspiracy Theories. Sometimes I think we Americans get more out of the third category than we do the first two. If this is true we render ourselves both impotent and defenseless.
I am sick to death of conspiracy theories. They widen the gap with self-righteous assumptions that run contrary to the teaching of Christ. They are motivated by arrogance, which focuses more on winning, than facing a painful truth about ourselves.
Having said this, I am reminded of the famous words of President Abraham Lincoln. During the American Civil War he asked, “Do you think GOD is on our side?” Mr. Lincoln replied, “The question is not whether if GOD is on our side. The question is are we on the side of GOD?”
It is so easy for some people to pick up a weapon and justify their killing in the name of GOD, than it is to take the road less traveled. I don’t know what everyone else believes, but my Christian faith tells me that Christianity is not a comfortable religion. It demands to love instead of hate, hope instead of doubt, seek truth and justice amid the chaos, and choose forgiveness instead of revenge.
Our nation’s principles were not founded upon “Divide and Conquer.” They were founded upon “UNITED WE STAND.” Let’s stand together as a nation of Liberals, Conservatives, Democrats, and Republicans. As the New Testament says, “Be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to anger,
Paul Martin Mulroy
Tullahoma