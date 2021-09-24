Vaccine mandates, although all over the news, are not new. A mandate means that the location or event you are wanting to attend has rules in place for you to adhere to prior to your entry or attendance.
Before most children are allowed to begin preschool, over 20 vaccines have already been given. To bolster public confidence in the value of vaccines, proponents remind the public about the serious threat of communicable diseases and the success the medical community has had in nearly eliminating many of the most deadly diseases (Largent, 2012). Most, if not all these vaccines are mandated by the state. As a registered nurse, I understand that some of the most recent mandates may affect me and my career as even hospitals are requiring vaccinations. Even celebrities are placing mandates for their performances. Some are refusing to perform if patrons are not vaccinated, while others are refusing to perform if the venue IS requiring vaccination. “There’s certain to be continued pushback, including against private entities that establish their own vaccine mandates”, (Milligan, 2021).
As a registered nurse, mother, and grandmother, I will continue to look at vaccine mandates as rules to protect me and anyone else that will spend any amount of time at a certain location or event.
Inessa Bowen, RN
Tullahoma