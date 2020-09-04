You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when walk away, and know when to run. Authorities from FEMA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development are taking a gamble on a new flood management strategy: relocating entire neighborhoods, in a move called “managed retreat.”
Many of us would see this strategy as a last resort. So, how can we prevent the need to retreat from homes inundated by rising seas? We can reduce own environmental footprint, by going vegan.
A quarter of global greenhouses gases come from the food supply chain, and 58% of those food-related emissions come from farming and killing animals. If all of us were to go vegan, we could save up to 8 million human lives by 2050, reduce food-related greenhouse-gas emissions by two thirds, and avoid climate-related damages of $1.5 trillion. We would also reduce suffering for scores of sentient animals, who, like us, just want a comfortable life and a safe home.
Let’s stop gambling with our futures, and take personal action today. For a free vegan starter kit, visit www.PETA.org.
Jessica Bellamy
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, VA